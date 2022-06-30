HomeLatest newsEuropeRestaurant's unorthodox protest over EU's visa snub to Kosovo

Restaurant’s unorthodox protest over EU’s visa snub to Kosovo

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 883130e3 d5a2 5af8 a420 28da0530e345 6808660.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 883130e3 d5a2 5af8 a420 28da0530e345 6808660.jpg
- Advertisement -

When Kosovans again failed to see any progress being made on granting them visa-free access to the EU, restaurateur Shpejtim Pefqeli decided to take things into his own hands.

In a retaliatory gesture, he banned “EU citizens” from enjoying free movement at his eatery in the capital Pristina.

Mama’s Restaurant is situated a stone’s throw from the headquarters of EULEX, an EU mission that supports Kosovo in developing judicial and rule of law institutions. Employees from the organisation — which has nothing to do with the Kosovo visa decision — are said to regularly visit the restaurant. 

Pefqeli’s anger comes after leaders of European countries did not bring up the issue of visa “liberalisation” for Kosovo at a summit last week. 

It would allow Kosovans to enter the EU’s free movement Schengen zone for up to 90 days without needing a visa.

Galway County Council “Really Regretted” Involvement with Tuam Maternity and Infant Home

Brussels told Pristina four years ago that it had met all the criteria to have visa-free access to the bloc. 

In addition, all its neighbours in the region have the benefit: Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania and Bosnia. 

“This is my form of protesting against the discrimination for not being able to move freely. Our people, our youth are isolated,” Pefqeli told Euronews Albania. 

[mb_related_posts2]

“The last time they discussed visa liberalisation, I was sure that they will abolish [the need for a visa]. 

Credit: Euronews Albania
Shpejtim PefqeliCredit: Euronews Albania

“When the summit ended and I understood that it is not happening, I was truly disappointed. Because of this disappointment, I made this decision and I will stand by it until we have the right to free movement.

“There are a lot of people (EU workers at EULEX) who agree with my form of protest and my idea and they feel sorry our nation still needs [a] visa.”

Elsewhere in Pristina, locals aired their frustration.

“We lost our patience,” said one woman in her 40s. “We are so isolated. People need to travel, to see how life is outside Kosovo. I know people who have never been on a plane.”

“Kosovo citizens deserve to move freely across [the] EU,” said a man. 

“The EU is late,” said another. “Our neighbouring countries have been able to travel freely for more than 12 years now.”

New England opts for dirty, expensive energy

The lack of progress comes amid a general air of gloom in the region about prospects of joining the European Union.

Last week’s EU summit saw Ukraine and Moldova invited to be candidates for membership. 

But despite already passing this stage, several countries in the Western Balkans are still waiting to be allowed into the Brussels club.

The European Commission did not immediately respond to Euronews’ requests to comment on this story.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

When the river sounds… It’s official: the Xiaomi 12 Ultra has been canceled

It is unusual for a smartphone manufacturer to cancel a product that it...
Tech News

1Password password manager now supports file sharing

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...
Laptops

Pine64 announces its single board computer for RISC-V

Pine64 has made a name for itself in recent years by offering low-cost hardware...
Tech News

Cyberattacks attributed to pro-Russian pirates fell on Norway and Lithuania

During this week, hackers have executed computer attacks in Lithuania and Norway, last Monday...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...
Ireland

Dermot Kennedy ‘curses’ Dublin Airport after flight cancelled

Singer Dermot Kennedy revealed his annoyance after his flights got cancelled and delayed at...

© 2021 voonze.com.