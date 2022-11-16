Rest time: Google Chat will receive a function that avoids notifications outside working hours

Hangouts was discontinued in early November and replaced by Google Chat, which is now gaining new options to make notifications less annoying for those who join multiple groups or chat with multiple people throughout the day and need some focus time.

We are talking about the Do Not Disturb function, which is now available for Google Chat even for the web version of the application, allowing you to avoid notifications of new messages for a defined or even scheduled time.

This novelty can be very useful for those who don’t want to receive message notifications from work outside office hours, for example. See an example in the gif below: