Resquire, tool to help freelancers with the management of payments and invoices

If you are someone who has decided to provide a service to people or companies as a freelancer, it is likely that you are still using a spreadsheet to improvise an invoice and request payment from your clients.

This may be a practical measure to cover this issue. However, as you gain notoriety in the sector and your client portfolio increases, you will require a system that helps you better manage the payment requests you generate and you can apply some operations such as discounts or additional charges.

- Advertisement -

That’s where it comes into play Resquirean application equipped with easy-to-use billing features for which will be very useful in improving transactions with customers.

Thus, with Resquire all will be received directly. Also, with Resquire you can keep up to date with the status of , in the sense of knowing the moment in which it has been opened by the client, as well as see if it was already paid or if there is exceeded the limit of the payment date.

Another advantage Resquire provides is that it allows freelancers plan and schedule invoices so that these can be sent to customers based on a specific date and time set in advance.

- Advertisement -

Added to this, Resquire has an intuitive interface in which all functions are easily accessible.

Resquire is expected to later integrate into its platform a messaging functionwith which the self-employed can have the possibility of communicating with clients, in addition to providing support for payments made from Comfort and PayPal.

To access the Resquire website click HERE