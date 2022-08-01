HomeTech NewsMobileResponse and counterclaim: Musk responds to Twitter lawsuit in takeover dispute

Response and counterclaim: Musk responds to Twitter lawsuit in takeover dispute

Tech NewsMobileSocial NetworksTwitter

Published on

By Brian Adam
response and counterclaim musk responds to twitter lawsuit in takeover.jpg
response and counterclaim musk responds to twitter lawsuit in takeover.jpg
- Advertisement -

In the legal dispute over the canceled Twitter takeover, the defendant billionaire Elon Musk has submitted his response to the court. He also counterclaims.

 

In the legal dispute over the Twitter takeover, tech billionaire Elon Musk has submitted his response to the short message service’s lawsuit. However, the document from Friday is not publicly available for the time being. It is also said to contain a counterclaim by Musk against Twitter. Musk’s lawyers have a few days under court rules to release a version without confidential details.

 

Musk’s response will initially remain confidential

Tesla boss Musk announced in April that he wanted to buy Twitter for around $44 billion. The service initially resisted, but shortly thereafter the board of directors of Twitter concluded a takeover agreement with the entrepreneur. Just a few weeks later, however, he declared the deal on hold and backed out in early July. Twitter is seeking a court ruling in the US state of Delaware that would oblige Musk to complete the acquisition at the agreed price of $54.20 per share.

OPPO K10 and OPPO K10 Pro: new powerful mobiles, with very fast charging and a careful design

Musk justified his withdrawal from the deal by saying that Twitter had misrepresented the number of fake accounts on the platform. The service also breached the contract by not providing sufficient access to check the numbers. According to the Wall Street Journal The legal response submitted on Friday is also based on these allegations.

Twitter said in its lawsuit that Musk’s reference to the fake profiles was just an excuse to get out of the takeover deal after a downturn in stock markets.

The Delaware Chancery Court judge scheduled a five-day hearing in the dispute beginning Oct. 17. Musk’s lawyers wanted to delay the start of the trial until next year, but Twitter was able to convince the judge that a quick decision was needed to provide clarity for the company. The business court can order the completion of a takeover, and many US experts see Musk with his arguments at a disadvantage.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Apple distributes voucher cards when buying an Apple TV

Smart Gadgets

Play with your iPhone like never before with this controller that is licensed by Sony

If one of the things you like to do most with your iPhone...
Tech News

How to find all your passwords in Chrome for Android

Without a doubt, Google's Chrome browser is one of the most complete that...
Apps

YouTube makes it easy to turn long videos into shorts to rival TikTok

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.