Resource templates for designers and developers are renewed

Apple just revamped and updated its resources page within the developer program. What is intended is that the documents that Apple has chosen are used in software development, by application developers. And that way you can have a set of recommendations to choose from. The goal is to improve the user experience by making interfaces more intuitive.

New templates of the company’s newest products for developers

Apple has updated its Developer Design Resources page with new product templates Newer from the company, such as the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, the new MacBook Pro, Apple TV and a few more.

Inside what Apple calls Human Interface Guidelines, we can choose different templates for the different devices that exist right now on the market. They are intended to help developers obtain detailed information and user interface resources to design applications that integrate with Apple platforms.

The page contains templates, guides, and other resources for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, other technologies, fonts, SF symbols, and product bezels. Prior to this update, the page was updated on November 28 and October 22 with some layout templates and app icon sizes. Now, Apple has quite renewed its section with many products.