resistant mobiles, when cheap is expensive

Ultra-rugged mobile phones have become a rising segment, offering us a number of features that are rare among traditional phones. To get one of these terminals is to buy a device that we know will be much more resistant than traditional telephones, which will translate into a much longer useful life, since all its components are more resistant in the long run. But not all that glitters is gold in this segment, and a new study has come to tell us once again that cheap is expensive. This is the case of the cheapest ultra-resistant mobiles, which according to these information from CCS Insight, they don’t seem so reliable in the long run like those that have a higher price, although also sustained.

Tough and cheap, but vulnerable in the details

Currently only a handful of manufacturers launch this type of mobile on the market. On the one hand, we have different Asian manufacturers that offer us mobile phones of this type at very reasonable prices, and then we have other manufacturers, such as CAT Phones, which has rugged terminals but are offered at a higher price. Externally they seem the same phones in terms of resistance, in fact, visually they give us that feeling, that of a phone that can withstand everything, but as we have seen in this study, there are aspects that consumers and consumers cannot see with the naked eye. that can ruin the user experience.

The fake cameras that one of the mobiles integrates CCS Insight

In this study, compared the CAT S42 to two other Chinese rivals. All three boast of standard IP68 and MIL-STD-810 military grade, which makes them ultra resistant mobiles. But when it comes to taking apart these phones that look so durable on the outside, they have found that there are subtle differences inside. For example, although they all have a waterproof case, only the CAT S42 has a USB port With IP68 certification, this means that the rest of the mobiles only prevent the entry of water through this port thanks to a flap. It has also been observed that the physical buttons of these Asian mobiles are less secure against the entry of water, since in the case of the CAT they have smaller grommets that prevent the access of water.

A rigged LDS antenna CCS Insight

Too the screen It is protected against the entry of external agents in the case of CAT, with a foam adhesive that is applied around the glass surface of the cover, something that Asian mobiles do not have. A curious aspect of Asian mobiles in this test is that its two of the three presumed sensors that the camera has are simple “dummys”, some “sticky” sensors to simulate that it has three cameras. One aspect that could explain the low price of these Asian mobiles compared to others like CAT is the recycling of housings and internal components of other devices. Overall this test found that the CAT S42 is manufacturing with watertight and waterproof components, while in the other two mobiles of Chinese brands the components were not specific for this environment. Hence its tight price can be explained.

