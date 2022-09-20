Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose will end the Winters family arc

Evil ’s new story DLC will arrive in october 28. Titled of Rose, it will last four hours and conclude the Winters arc in the Japanese survival horror franchise. During the Tokyo Game Show in an interview with the website IGN Japan, director Kento Kinoshita brought more details about the expansion.

Kinoshita said that Capcom wants the Shadows of Rose story to conclude the Winters family saga in the Resident Evil franchise, indicating that upcoming games will have new faces or the return of well-known figures from the series.

When asked what Resident Evil fans can expect for the upcoming chapters, producer Masachika Kawata just smiled and said he couldn't reveal anything about the future at the moment.

The Winters family consists of Ethan, the protagonist of Resident Evil VII and Village, his wife Mia and daughter Rose. In the post-credits scene of the latest title, Rose is a teenager and works with Chris Redfield.

The expansion is also expected to bring new information about Ethan’s whereabouts. To avoid spoilers, we’ll just say that an event at the end of the Village could have fooled everyone.

According to Capcom's description, Rose will look for a way to get rid of the curse of her powers and enter the consciousness of "Methamycete", finding a girl like her. As she explores this mysterious realm beyond time and space, she will be guided by an entity named Michael who will be able to help her remove her powers for good.