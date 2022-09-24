Resident Evil Village: expansion with Rose Winters lasts about 4 hours

At the end of October, we will see the release of the Shadows of Rose DLC for Resident Evil Village, which as revealed by director Kento Kinoshita, will bring the Winters family story to a close.

In a new interview, the director revealed that the around four , making it one of the biggest and most ambitious story expansions ever seen in the Resident Evil series.

Kinoshita also reveals that on her journey to Dimitrescu Castle, Rose will discover new locations besides this castle where her father spent some of the most terrifying moments of his life. As usual, he didn’t go into much detail on what that means, but fans are certainly looking forward to the expansion’s release.

In addition to the Shadow of Rose expansion, the new DLC will also feature the Mercenaries multiplayer mode, where it will be possible to play with great heroes and villains of the franchise, including the stunning Alcina Dimitrescu.

So, what did you think of this runtime for the DLC?