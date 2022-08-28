Resident Evil: Netflix series canceled after just one season

Update (28/08/2022) – GS

Not surprisingly, this week announced the cancellation of the Evil live-action series, which debuted on the platform in mid-July 2022. Over the past few years, we’ve seen the TV and film industry produce some video game based adaptations that are a real delight for fans, but it looks like the Resident Evil franchise is doomed to get adaptations that fall far short of games. The series produced by Netflix received a veritable barrage of negative reviews from fans and critics, which is not a very decisive factor for the streaming giant to determine the continuity of a production, but it seems that the audience was not there either. of the best. eHealth: Statutory health insurance physicians in the test region stop the introduction of e-prescriptions

- Advertisement - The Resident Evil TV series hasn’t had such a bad debut, with an estimated 72.7 million hours watched in its first week. Despite this, it didn’t see a significant increase in the second week, recording only 73.3 million hours watched, falling from the Netflix Top 10 already in the third week. According to Deadline, this was enough for the streaming giant to decide not to renew production. This can certainly be a relief for some fans, however, the renewal criteria adopted by Netflix can be somewhat controversial, putting even some acclaimed productions, such as Sandman, at risk. Did you watch the first season of Resident Evil? What do you think?

Original text – 07/18/2022

Resident Evil: Netflix series is massacred by audiences on Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes

- Advertisement - Even before it was released, the Resident Evil Netflix series was not eagerly awaited by fans of the franchise, mainly because it strayed from its base material to present several elements that were not in the games. On Rotten Tomatoes, the adaptation has been massacred by specialized critics and especially by the public, where it has one of the worst ratings on Netflix to date.

As noted by Forbes, Resident Evil was rated by the public with just 22% on Rotten Tomatoes and on Metacritic a bitter 1.9, while critics were more merciful on both platforms: 53%. It is worth emphasizing that anyone can vote on the public’s evaluation and leave their opinion about the work. - Advertisement - In the opinion of users, the series has absolutely nothing to do with Resident Evil, save for some names and elements that if they were removed, there would be no relationship with the video game franchise. Some compare it to the Dragon Ball Evolution adaptation, which was also another disaster. Compared to other Netflix video game works, Castlevania debuted with 88% public ratings and 94% critics. The Witcher, closer to books than games, arrived with 75% of public approval and 81% of critics. In the synopsis, years the viral outbreak that triggered the world apocalypse, Jade Wesker struggles to survive among the infected and vows to bring down those responsible. The series stars Lance Reddick (John Wick) as the iconic Albert Wesker. To download stories from other Instagram accounts on your mobile