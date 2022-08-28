“Resident Evil” is canceled by Netflix and will not have a second season

Almost a month and a half after its launch, Evil receives notice of a cancellation and will not have a second . The series inspired by the video game franchise focused on Jade Wesker and a dangerous journey in which she must stay alive, while she wanders through her memories of her childhood and adolescence. She blames her father, Albert Wesker, for what happened to her sister, Billie, in the new Raccoon City.

“Year 2036. Fourteen years after the spread of Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker struggles to survive in a world plagued by bloodthirsty creatures. In this shocking scenario, Jade lives tormented by her past in the new Raccoon City, by her father’s connections with the sinister Umbrella Corporation and, above all, by what happened to her sister Billie “, the official synopsis warned.

Ella Balinska, Lance Reddick, Adeline Rudolph and more stars made up the cast of “Resident Evil.” (Netflix)

The fiction failed to convince fans of Capcom video games, and was criticized for not having any kind of fidelity to the original material . Despite this, the apocalyptic drama was positioned among the most viewed titles on the platform streaming during its first two weeks of release. In August, it dropped out of the Top 10 and was notably beaten by more recent releases.

the cast of resident Evil was made up of Ella Balinska as Jade Wesker lance reddick as Albert Wesker Tamara Smart like young Jade, Adeline Rudolf as Billie Wesker Siena Agudong like young Billie, and Paola Nunez as Evelyn Marcus. Other recurring stars of the show included Anthony Oseyemi, Connor Gosatti, Ahad Raza Mir, Pedro de Tavira Egurrola, Ella Zieglmeier, Turlough Convery and Emily Child.

The efforts to make resident Evil successful in film and TV

Between 2019 and 2020, it was first announced that Netflix would develop a production live action inspired by the famous game saga and that Andrew Dabb would be in charge of leading the project consisting of eight episodes. Finally, the title was launched on July 14 without great expectations within a very large sector of the public that knows the history of Raccoon City and its characters closely.

This is not the first time something like this has happened with a product of resident Evil adapted for the big or small screen. Although the movies Jovovich mile became a success at the global box office, there was great discontent from fans who did not see the game’s plots reflected after the first installment that was released in 2002. But the annoyance was greater when, in addition to not having as a protagonist to an original character, narratives that completely escaped the already known plot were included.

The first and only season of “Resident Evil” is available to watch from July 14. (Netflix)

With Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City sought to make up for the mistakes of the past and, in fact, it is the only film that sticks to the events of resident Evil (1996) and Resident Evil 2 (1998). However, its impact was not very great in the community of gamers and obtained a very low percentage of positive critics in the specialized press. It seems that the zombie survival franchise will have to keep trying with the live-action format or limit itself to the excellent reception of its films and computer-animated series.

