Resident Evil: Capcom Asks Fans About Which Games Should Get Remakes In The Future

Update (02/06/2023) – GS

In recent years, along with the unpublished games, Capcom has made an absurd success with the Resident Evil saga, thanks to the remakes of older games that raised the franchise to a new level and established a market trend. As expected, it is clear that the developer intends to continue investing in this strategy, but many wonder what will be the next game to win a remake. Although many fans tirelessly ask for a remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, or even a second remake of the first game in the saga, everything indicates that Resident Evil 5 is next in line. Recently, Capcom released a questionnaire about the Resident Evil franchise, one of which hints that there may be more remakes in the future. - Advertisement - While most of the quiz is focused on fans' familiarity with the saga and various social media, the last page directly asks players which Resident Evil games they want to see as a remake, with a text box allowing fans to write whatever they want.

You can participate in the questionnaire through this link. So, what’s your main choice for the next remake?

Original text – 04/03/2023

End of Resident Evil 4 Remake may suggest new version of Resident Evil 5

If you haven’t played or haven’t reached the end of the Resident Evil 4 remake, it might be wise to be careful with what you read next, as the material gives spoilers for the end of the game. The fact is that the new version of the 2005 game is already considered a great success by Capcom, selling 3 million units in two days, being the biggest success among the recent remakes of the franchise. - Advertisement - Having said that, perhaps it is in Capcom’s plans to also make a new version for Resident Evil 5, the 2009 game that was as divisive at the time as the fourth game, since in fact it appealed more to the action, with a multiplayer mode, leaving the survival horror and terror elements in the background. One of the evidence being speculated by fans refers to a brief appearance of a character from the game in the epilogue of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

