Resident Evil: Capcom announces news in Village expansion and Remake 4

In its participation in the Tokyo Game Show 2022, brought news about many of its projects that will be released in the future, including the highly anticipated Street Fighter 6. Considering that we will soon have the release of Resident Evil Village DLC, as well as the of the fourth game in the franchise, the developer took advantage of the event to reveal some news about these games.

The Winters for Resident Evil Village will be released on October 28 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam. - Advertisement - In addition to an all-new story starring Rose Winters, the expansion also features other new features, such as a third-person camera mode. In this week’s presentation, a new DLC video showcased new animations of Ethan Winters in the new camera mode, as well as the warped realm within Megamycete’s consciousness, giving a new look to the terrors that lurk in Shadows of Rose. In this story, set 16 years after the main campaign, Rose Winters searches for a cure for her powers. However, she must use them to survive encounters with the Face Eaters. These abilities allow Rose to stun her pursuers long enough to avoid them or to hit their weak spots. SEGA considers investing in new games and studios In addition, the presentation also showed some of the characters from The Expendables: Additional Orders in action, including Lady Dimitrescu summoning swarms of insects to exterminate her enemies.