Resident Evil 5: PC version gets update with split-screen co-op mode

After 14 years since its release, the PC version of Resident Evil 5 received an update this week, which in addition to fixing some bugs, also brings split-screen co-op, a feature that many fans have been asking for for some time.
Although many are waiting anxiously for the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake, Capcom decided to update another old game in the franchise this week.
Resident Evil 5, an adventure starring Chris Redfield and newcomer Sheva, sees the duo investigating a terrorist threat in Kijuju, a fictional region in Africa, when they come across events and people from Chris’ past that change the entire course of what we knew. .
Despite straying far from the survival horror premise for which the franchise became known, the game is among the darlings of fans and has many iconic moments.
The new game update on the PC version also removes the need for Games For Windows Live – something that has been a stumbling block for many over the years.
Needless to say, this update came as a surprise to many players and many commented on the event in the game’s discussion forum.
Even though it is a “newer” game in relation to the other titles in the franchise, can we expect a remake of Resident Evil 5 after the release of the fourth title?
What’s your favorite Resident Evil?