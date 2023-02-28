Resident Evil 5: PC version gets update with split-screen co-op mode

After 14 years since its release, the PC version of Resident Evil 5 received an update this week, which in addition to fixing some bugs, also brings split-screen co-op, a feature that many fans have been asking for for some time.

Although many are waiting anxiously for the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake, Capcom decided to update another old game in the franchise this week.

Resident Evil 5, an adventure starring Chris Redfield and newcomer Sheva, sees the duo investigating a terrorist threat in Kijuju, a fictional region in Africa, when they come across events and people from Chris’ past that change the entire course of what we knew. .

Despite straying far from the survival horror premise for which the franchise became known, the game is among the darlings of fans and has many iconic moments.