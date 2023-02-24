Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6 and others get new trailers and details at State of Play

Last Thursday (24th), a new edition of PlayStation State of Play took place, a digital event that features the revelation of news about exclusive PlayStation games or multiplatform partners. With the main highlight being the new PS VR2 games and news about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the event also brought more details of the long-awaited Baldur’s Gate 3, the remake of Resident Evil 4, new characters in Street Fighter 6 and much more. . See below the main highlights of the event:

resident Evil 4

Arriving in March 24, 2023 For PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, the Resident Evil 4 remake gets a new trailer that features glimpses of Agent Leon S. Kennedy exploring several new environments, talking to Jack Krauser and more. The video also confirms that the game will be getting a demo soon, as well as the return of Mercenaries mode as a free DLC, which will launch after the base game.

street fighter 6

With launch scheduled for June 2, 2023 On PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, the long-awaited Street Fighter 6 also got a new trailer that features the reveal of three new characters, including the legendary Cammy and Zangief, in addition to the newcomer Lily . This trio of fighters completes the launch roster of 18 characters, including all eight original Street Fighter warriors (Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Guile, Zangief, E. Honda, Blanka, Dhalsim), the return of four favorites fans (Cammy, Juri, Dee Jay, Luke) and six new faces (Lily, Jamie, Kimberly, Manon, Marisa, JP).

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the new third-person shooter being developed by Rocksteady Studios, had a big space at the event. Despite still not having an official release date, the presentation confirmed that the game will be a Single or four-player online co-op experience, which means players will need to be connected to the internet even in the solo campaign. The video provides an in-depth look at the multiplayer mayhem that can ensue, with each Squad member's unique abilities and attacks. In addition to the story-driven campaign, vibrant open world and action-adventure shooter experience, the game will have regular season updates available after launch to expand the story with new quests and purchasable characters. These will all come as free content updates, available throughout different post-launch seasons. Each season will also include a cosmetic-only battle pass to earn new skins, emotes, and other items to customize squad members uniquely.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Another highlight of the presentation was the reveal of a new trailer and release date for Baldur’s Gate 3, which arrives on PS5, Mac and GeForce Now in August 31, 2023with early access on PC. According to Larian Studios, players will be able to change platforms at any time in the campaign without losing their progress, as it supports the cross progressionin addition to being able to enjoy the Split-screen local co-op mode. As for the launch on Xbox consoles, Larian does not rule out this possibility in the future and points out that it has not made any exclusivity agreement with PlayStation.

Naruto vs Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

Finally, Bandai Namco took the opportunity to announce NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS. This new chapter in the STORM franchise will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the Naruto anime. The game features new playable characters in addition to the 124 ninjas from the previous franchise! Additionally, the game connects key moments from the first four chapters of STORM into one game for the first time. The title will arrive sometime this year for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. So, what did you think of the news from State of Play?

