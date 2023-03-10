Resident Evil 4: remake suffers price adjustment on Steam and costs up to R $ 299

The Resident Evil 4 remake is certainly one of the most anticipated games of the year, with Capcom possibly releasing a demo of it this week. Unfortunately, PC gamers were caught off guard this week when they saw that the game had seen a hefty price increase on Steam.

Without any prior notice, Capcom has readjusted prices for the Resident Evil 4 remake on Steam. The Standard Edition saw a 25% increase, going from R$199 to R$249, while the Deluxe Edition went from R$229 to R$299, representing a 30% increase. - Advertisement - Those who have previously purchased the game won't have to pay any additional fees, but it's curious to see an increase like this with about two weeks left until launch.