Resident Evil 4: remake suffers price adjustment on Steam and costs up to R $ 299

Resident Evil 4: remake suffers price adjustment on Steam and costs up to R $ 299

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
Resident Evil 4: remake suffers price adjustment on Steam and costs up to R $ 299
1678426786 resident evil 4 remake suffers price adjustment on steam and.jpeg
The Resident Evil 4 remake is certainly one of the most anticipated games of the year, with Capcom possibly releasing a demo of it this week.

Unfortunately, PC gamers were caught off guard this week when they saw that the game had seen a hefty price increase on Steam.

Without any prior notice, Capcom has readjusted prices for the Resident Evil 4 remake on Steam. The Standard Edition saw a 25% increase, going from R$199 to R$249, while the Deluxe Edition went from R$229 to R$299, representing a 30% increase.

Those who have previously purchased the game won’t have to pay any additional fees, but it’s curious to see an increase like this with about two weeks left until launch.

How to record an online meeting on Zoom

Apparently, these will be the new prices adopted by Capcom in its future releases, considering that the Standard Edition of Street Fighter 6 is also being sold for the same R$ 249.

Fortunately, players can still find cheaper prices for the game on platforms like Nuuvem and Green Man Gaming, but we can’t deny that Steam is certainly the biggest store on PC and where most of the profits are concentrated.

In addition to Europe, Argentina and Turkey also received changes in values, with increases of up to 170% and 63%, respectively.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 will be released in March 24, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Have you already bought the new game?

