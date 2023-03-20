5G News
Resident Evil 4 Remake may receive Separate Ways as paid DLC

Resident Evil 4 Remake may receive Separate Ways as paid DLC

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
Resident Evil 4 Remake may receive Separate Ways as paid DLC
resident evil 4 remake may receive separate ways as paid.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The tipster Dusk Golem, known for bringing exclusive information about the Resident Evil franchise, claimed that the latest remake will receive a paid expansion called Separate Ways at the end of the year.

Separate Ways was an extra campaign for Resident Evil 4 that featured protagonist Ada Wong in her vision of the game’s events. At the time, the content was free, but history should not repeat itself with the remake, which will also receive Mercenaries mode and support for PlayStation VR2.

Despite Resident Evil 4 having a deluxe edition, no content refers to the release of expansions or season pass. If the information is true, Capcom should launch a new version of the game with all the DLCs, something similar to Shadows of Rose in Resident Evil Village last year.

- Advertisement -

The remake of Resident Evil 4 will be released this Friday (24), but has already been sent in advance to specialized critics, being acclaimed for refining the original mechanics and bringing new features for improved gameplay, in addition to the darker atmosphere. To check out our review, click here.

A free trial called the “Chainsaw Demo” is available for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, allowing players to experience the early part of the adventure before purchasing the game.

According to Capcom, Resident Evil 4 Remake will receive a major update at launch to fix some issues, including the rain effect criticized by players.

- Advertisement -

