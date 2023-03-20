Resident Evil 4 Remake may receive Separate Ways as paid DLC

The tipster Dusk Golem, known for bringing exclusive information about the Resident Evil franchise, claimed that the latest remake will receive a paid expansion called Separate Ways at the end of the year. Separate Ways was an extra campaign for Resident Evil 4 that featured protagonist Ada Wong in her vision of the game’s events. At the time, the content was free, but history should not repeat itself with the remake, which will also receive Mercenaries mode and support for PlayStation VR2.

Despite Resident Evil 4 having a deluxe edition, no content refers to the release of expansions or season pass. If the information is true, Capcom should launch a new version of the game with all the DLCs, something similar to Shadows of Rose in Resident Evil Village last year.

But seriously, its pretty simple. RE:4 has something of a DLC pipeline to go through, with Mercenaries & PSVR2 stuff being free updates post-launch for RE:4, and Separate Ways as more extensive paid DLC to be delivered probably later this year https://t. co/lSDJkq4rYa — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 17, 2023