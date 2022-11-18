Resident Evil 4 Remake may have microtransactions and multiplayer mode

According to an age ratings body, Resident Evil 4 Remake will have microtransactions, which could indicate a multiplayer mode. The game is expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2023 and highly anticipated by fans. Given the success of the previous ones, there are high expectations for the new title.

The original Resident Evil 4 received several versions over the years. Originally released in 2005 as a GameCube exclusive, it then made its way to the PlayStation 2. Since then, the game has also had ports for the Nintendo Wii, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. - Advertisement - When released, the game made a huge impact as it changed the formula of previous titles and influenced the industry with its third-person gameplay.

According to the Entertainment Software Rating Board, known as the ESRB, the game will have microtransactions on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X|S. There are no further details, but Resident Evil 3 Remake also had similar information and coincidentally, it featured multiplayer in Resident Evil Resistance, suggesting that the new game will also have the mode. In late October, Resident Evil 4 received story and gameplay trailers. It is possible to recognize old acquaintances, such as Ashley, Luis, Salazar, Osmund Saddler, Bitore Menendez and mysterious Ada Wong.