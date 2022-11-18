Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftResident Evil 4 Remake may have microtransactions and multiplayer mode

Resident Evil 4 Remake may have microtransactions and multiplayer mode

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Resident Evil 4 Remake may have microtransactions and multiplayer mode
- Advertisement -

According to an age ratings body, Resident Evil 4 Remake will have microtransactions, which could indicate a multiplayer mode.

The game is expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2023 and highly anticipated by fans. Given the success of the previous ones, there are high expectations for the new title.

The original Resident Evil 4 received several versions over the years. Originally released in 2005 as a GameCube exclusive, it then made its way to the PlayStation 2. Since then, the game has also had ports for the Nintendo Wii, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

- Advertisement -

When released, the game made a huge impact as it changed the formula of previous titles and influenced the industry with its third-person gameplay.

According to the Entertainment Software Rating Board, known as the ESRB, the game will have microtransactions on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X|S. There are no further details, but Resident Evil 3 Remake also had similar information and coincidentally, it featured multiplayer in Resident Evil Resistance, suggesting that the new game will also have the mode.

In late October, Resident Evil 4 received story and gameplay trailers. It is possible to recognize old acquaintances, such as Ashley, Luis, Salazar, Osmund Saddler, Bitore Menendez and mysterious Ada Wong.

In terms of gameplay, the title will make important changes. Leon will be able to use the knife more effectively and use it to defend himself, including chainsaw attacks. Enemies are smarter and have new moves, like blocking paths.

- Advertisement -

Resident Evil 4 Remake will be released in March 24th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

YouTube launches usernames

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...
Apps

Spotify users around the world [Octubre 2022]

With an increase of 7 million new subscribers since last quarter, Spotify has surpassed...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.