Resident Evil 4: Remake almost got chainsaw control, just like the original

The 2005 Resident Evil 4 was a real revolution in the franchise, bringing a new camera system and being almost a transition to the action genre. Soon, we will have the launch of the long-awaited remake of the game, which promises to further refine the original and update it for the new generation. Unfortunately, it won’t come with a Collector’s Edition as iconic as the original.

When the original Resident Evil 4 was released, it got a collector's edition that came with a functional chainsaw-shaped controller, reminiscent of one of the game's most iconic enemies. Second, Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, producer of the remake of Resident Evil 4, the new version of the game almost won a similar edition with chainsaw control, but due to lack of time they had to abort the idea. We wanted to make one, but we're already putting everything we can into the game's development. Maybe we can try to do that another time, if there's a new opportunity.