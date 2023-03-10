Resident Evil 4: Players are having issues with the demo on PC; see comparison with consoles

This week, Capcom finally released the demo of the long-awaited remake of Resident Evil 4, which features the initial stretch of the game and shows Leon arriving in the European village to rescue the daughter of the president of the United States. While many are praising the remake’s quality, some PC gamers are having trouble running the demo.

On consoles, the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo is working correctly, but many PC players are reporting issues. - Advertisement - In recent years, PC gameplay has been a real nightmare, with many games poorly optimized and delivering below-expected performances, in addition to becoming increasingly demanding in terms of technical requirements, which makes enthusiasts on this platform have to do increasingly high investments to be able to take advantage of the most advanced features. While Capcom still has a few days until the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake, some players who downloaded the demo on PC to get a taste of what’s to come are reporting the game crashing unexpectedly for no apparent reason. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 shows itself online for the first time in a photo

Eurogamer did the test and also ran into these issues and they seem to have found the solution. According to them, they had to lower the graphics settings to the point of not reaching the orange mark when using the VRAM of an RTX 3080. Although this is not ideal, it is a palliative measure. Hopefully, the developer will be able to fix the performance issues by the time the game officially launches. - Advertisement - In related news, channel ElAnalistaDeBits released a brief technical analysis and graphic comparison of the game’s demo on PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5 versions.

PS4: 900p/~45fps PS4 Pro: Mode Resolution: 2160p/~30fps

Performance Mode: Dynamic 1080p/~60fps - Advertisement - PS5: Resolution Mode: 2160p/~60fps

Performance Mode: Dynamic 2160p/60fps All versions use the same temporal reconstruction technique for resolution that we saw in RE Village. The PS5 runs at an average of 1872p in performance mode.

The PS5 version has an edge on almost all graphics settings. Animations, textures, LOD, lighting, shadows, post-processing effects… Although the oldgen version maintains an acceptable visual quality.

The PS5’s resolution mode activates Ray Tracing by default, but we can activate/deactivate it even if we choose the resolution or performance mode.

Ray Tracing improves the general lighting of specific areas and reflections as seen in Resident Evil Village. Its use is rather anecdotal.

On PS5, it is possible to activate a graphics option that improves the physics of Leon’s hair and other characters/animals. However, this option causes integration issues with lighting in certain areas. It is not recommended to enable this enhancement at this time.

PS4/PS4 Pro removes shadow cast from some elements and light spots (especially interior lamps).

Oldgen versions have some problems loading textures.

Load times are 5 times faster on PS5.

Overall audio uses pretty aggressive compression on PS4/PS4 Pro.

The PS5 version supports VRR, though it doesn’t exceed 60fps in any mode.