Resident Evil 4 PC remake has image quality and ray tracing issues

O Resident Evil 4 remake is making a big splash among the gaming community. However, the port of the game to desktops was criticized for presenting image quality and ray tracing problems during gameplay. As an analysis video by the folks at Digital Foundry pointed out, Capcom’s work on the platform is far from perfect. While the new Resident Evil 4 is a good looking game overall, the PC version has some graphical issues.

According to Digital Foundry, anti-aliasing was not well implemented in the game and Capcom appears to have applied a bad sharpening filter to the game. This leads to lots of jagged, shiny edges, as well as somewhat unsightly looking grass and foliage. - Advertisement - RE4 supports FSR 1 and 2, but the results are still not good. Mods that add DLSS to the game (Capcom does not natively support NVIDIA’s upscaling technology) provide a better result than the officially implemented FSR. See the analysis of Digital Foundry below: To record, translate and transcribe Zoom and Google Meet meetings