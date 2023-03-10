5G News
Resident Evil 4: Chainsaw Demo is now available on PlayStation, Xbox and...

Resident Evil 4: Chainsaw Demo is now available on PlayStation, Xbox and Steam

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
Resident Evil 4: Chainsaw Demo is now available on PlayStation, Xbox and Steam
Players can now test the Resident Evil 4 remake through the “Chainsaw Demo”. Since its official announcement, many have been eagerly awaiting the experience to see if Capcom has managed to maintain the essence of the classic.

At Capcom’s digital event last Thursday (09), the company announced that the demo was available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Steam.

Capcom is known for bringing out demos of the latest Resident Evil games. The most famous was “Beginning Hour” from the seventh chapter. Some of them had limited time and did not allow testing some details.

This practice displeased some fans, with some seeking to circumvent the limitations of the Resident Evil Village PC demo. After complaints, Capcom no longer adopted this policy, as in Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Entitled Chainsaw Demo, it features several scenes that Resident Evil 4 players will recognize, such as the fight in the village against the chainsaw enemy. The video that announced the demo also brought out some of the new mechanics that players will be able to try out.

The next iPhone will have an “always-on screen” mode

Another point highlighted in the announcement is that the demo will not have a limited time, allowing players to test for the desired time, without rushing. There’s also no mention of a timeframe, so it’s possible that it will be available until the official release of the remake.

Resident Evil 4 will be released in March 24th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

