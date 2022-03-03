Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 will “really” arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series this year

Good, very good news for Resident Evil players who have made the leap, since its launch, to the new generation of consoles, that is, to PlayStation 5 and/or Xbox Series S|X. And it is that, although we still do not know the specific dates, what has been confirmed is that throughout this year we will see the arrival of the native next-gen versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7as well as an update for the PC versions, which will also mean a very important qualitative leap.

And no, this is not a rumor or anything like that. Quite the contrary, Capcom itself has confirmed it through a message on his Twitter account, in which there is also additional good news, and that is that all users who have the version of any of these titles for PS4 and for Xbox One, can be updated for free, through the online services of Sony and Microsoft, to enjoy these new versions. And, of course, the update for PC will also be completely free.

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 are coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with visual enhancements later this year! 🌿 Those who currently own these games on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be eligible for a digital upgrade at no additional cost. pic.twitter.com/MNPZcZBl7i – Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 2, 2022

Among the most notable novelties that we will find in these new versions, next-gen of Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7, and as we could already expect, we find a major leap at the technical level, with the arrival of ray tracing, support for higher frame rates and 3D audio across all platforms, plus full PlayStation 5 DualSense controller support for a more immersive control experience. For these remakes, Capcom has used the RE engine,

Undoubtedly the title that will experience the most changes in this update is Resident Evil 2, whose remake already left us with our mouths open three years ago, and not only us, and which according to Capcom has been rebuilt from scratch to provide, and I quote verbatim: «a deeper storytelling experience“, in addition to a new camera located on the character’s shoulder and modernized controls. In the absence of being able to prove it, the advance is more than promising.

Regarding Resident Evil 3, when we tried it in 2020, it left us with a good taste in our mouths, although we saw aspects of the game that could be improved. Now, with this modernization of the remake, in addition to all the improvements that we have already mentioned above, we could find the solution to them, which we already told you about in the test. And without a doubt the arrival of ray tracing and the increase in fps are a very positive sign in this regard.

Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 arrive this year on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with optimized versions! 🐥

Those who already had it on PS4 and Xbox One will have free updates! 🧟

Also, in the PS5 version, there will be DualSense support. pic.twitter.com/vyrkUyl9CZ — Koch Media Spain (@KochMedia_es) March 2, 2022

And what about Resident Evil 7? Both its first version and subsequent expansions also left us with a great taste in our mouths, and according to Capcom, with this new version of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard adapted to the latest generation hardware, lThe experience will be more immersive than ever.

As expected, 2022 begins to be the year of the “true” in titles for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, a trend that we will see increase substantially in 2023, when the life cycle of the previous generation begins to come to an end. And not only console users will benefit from this. Following Capcom’s example in this case, we will also see more advanced technical developments arrive on PC for many multiplatform titles, in which the coexistence of the two console generations also has a negative impact.