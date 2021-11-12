Reset your disabled iPhone without iTunes with Tenorshare ReiBoot

The great quality of iPhone devices is not a secret, however, that does not exempt its users from going through situations that can be desperate. There are many scenarios where we could end up with the computer locked or not fully booting. Generally, the solution to these problems is found in connecting the equipment to a computer with iTunes. However, today we will show you an alternative to reset your iPhone disabled without connecting to iTunes.

It is a program aimed at repairing Apple mobiles called Tenorshare ReiBoot. A suite with everything you need to recover that iPhone you lost access to.

How can my iPhone end up locked?

Although the quality of iPhones is indisputable, there are some circumstances that can cause it to malfunction or take away access. A very recurring example is of users who forgot their computer password. By repeatedly entering it incorrectly, your computer will crash asking you to connect it to iTunes to restore it.

The same can happen in the update processes, if any interruption occurs. The device is most likely stuck on the Apple logo or requesting to be connected to iTunes. Likewise, there are other problems that can prevent the proper functioning of the equipment, such as losing access to your iCloud account.

So, as users of these mobiles we are not exempt from going through distressing situations. Therefore, Tenorshare ReiBoot represents a great alternative, considering that all the solutions for using iTunes. If you don’t want to install it or want another option, this program will allow you to restore your disabled iPhone without connecting it to iTunes.

Features offered by Ternoshare ReiBoot

As we mentioned at the beginning, Tenorshare ReiBoot is a suite aimed at recovering any disabled iPhone without relying on iPhones. In this sense, the program offers options to solve various problems that may occur with the device’s software.

Thus, with Tenorshare ReiBoot you can carry out processes such as:

Enter or exit Recovery Mode in one click.

Fix about 150 recurring problems on iPhone: logo jam, recurring reboots, screen not turning on and others.

Reset disabled iPhone or iPad without relying on iTunes.

Fix errors 4013 and 4005 on iPhone easily.

Compatible with the latest line of Apple phones and tablets and with iOS and iPadOS 15.

If you dedicate yourself to repairing mobile equipment or if you are a user who wants to be aware of any problem, it is very convenient to obtain this program.

Why choose Tenorshare ReiBoot to reset your disabled iPhone without iTunes?

We know that iTunes is the application designated by Apple to carry out everything related to the synchronization, update and repair of the iPhone. However, it is not always fully functional or it can pose some obstacles in case we do not have access to the iCloud account. In that sense, the search for third-party alternatives brings us very interesting options such as Tenorshare ReiBoot.

The main advantage of using it is that we will not have any type of tie to restore an iPhone that is blocked or inaccessible for any reason. On the other hand, it is a program capable of solving more than 150 problems on iPhone and iPad. This tells us that we basically have an Apple equipment repair shop within a couple of clicks.

It is also worth noting that any user will be able to repair their equipment on their own, thanks to how easy the processes in the program are. That is, all the options are very well located in order to make it intuitive enough for all levels of knowledge in the area. If you want to unlock an iPhone, get it out of the logo jam, or any other problem, Ternoshare ReiBoot is an option worth trying.