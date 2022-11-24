Reservoir level in Spain, how to follow it in real time

The 2022 drought is even worse than that of 2021, which was already worse than that of previous years.

The level of the reservoirs is essential to be able to guarantee water and energy to the populations, and being aware of their percentage helps to understand the seriousness of the different situations that we find ourselves with.

- Advertisement -

In Barcelona, ​​without going any further, they have already activated the alarm to save water for public use. Less water will be used to clean, no public fountains that use water only for aesthetics, be careful when watering gardens… a situation caused by the graph you see above.

The red line indicates the level of the reservoirs in this year, 2022. As you can see, we are now beginning the months in which the level should rise, but even so we are talking about levels lower than those of 2021, marked on the black line. In green we have 2020 and dotted we have the average of the last ten years.

Valencia, Madrid, Asturias and the Basque Country are the best, but there are regions that do not exceed 20%, mainly in the south of the country.

Where do you get the information from?

- Advertisement -

The information is obtained from embalses.net, a website that collects the information published by the Ministry for Ecological Transition, AEMET and SAIH Confederaciones.

If we go to the first source, the Ministry for Ecological Transition, we find real-time reports from the different dams. Here’s an example of what one of those reports looks like:

- Advertisement -

In the second source, AEMET, we find weather information in general, where they offer open data so that other applications can make use of it.

Finally, in the Automatic Hydrological Information System (SAIH), there is detailed information on each existing reservoir.

Embalses.net has the possibility of subscribing by email to receive weekly reports with the desired level.