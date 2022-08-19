“Reservation Dogs”: Star+ prepares the premiere of the second season with the official trailer

new episodes of Dogs began to be broadcast on August 3 in the United States through the channel fx and the platform Hulu. The series created by Taika Waititi (JojoRabbit Y Thor: love and thunder) Y Sterling Harjo, It was outlined in 2021 as one of the brightest fictions on the small screen for portraying the life of a group of adolescents of indigenous origin. Now this captivating title returns with a second season and we can already see the trailer shared by Star+ .

To date, this batch of chapters is still broadcast on US TV, so it could wait until its end to be released in full in Latin American countries. For now, the service streaming, which belongs to Walt Disney, has not confirmed an official release date. What will the new installment of the acclaimed production be about?

“Reservation Dogs” is the brainchild of filmmakers Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo. (Hulu/FX)

As is known, the plot focuses on four teenagers living in rural Oklahoma, United States. After the death of one of their friends, they set a goal in his honor: to go to California . To make this trip, they will have to collect enough money without losing the original vision along the way. Based on what we saw towards the conclusion, this plan didn’t quite pan out and multiple situations caused them to go their separate ways.

- Advertisement -

This is the synopsis of the new Reservation Dogs: “Elora outshone Bear and went to California with the Rez Dogs’ mortal enemy, Jackie, the leader of a rival gang. Dumped by his closest friend, Bear searches for a male father figure to teach him how to ‘be a man’, but his choice of subjects to emulate that leaves much to be desired. Meanwhile, Willie Jack thinks everything in his town is falling apart because of the curse he put on Jackie, and she’s determined to put that genie back in the bottle. Willie Jack, deciding that Cali was not for him, is reunited with his grandmother who is not his grandmother. Fortunately for the kids, they have the support of their loving and eccentric community of aunts and uncles.”

prepares-the- -of-the-second-season.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> The second season is broadcast in the United States from August 3. (Hulu/FX) prepares-the- -of-the-second-season.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

One of the best series of 2021, according to critics

The comedy is an honest portrayal of Native American generations and began as a project led by Taika Waititi in late 2019. Later, Native American filmmaker joined Sterling Harjomanaging then to film a pilot to determine that fx order more episodes. Filming took place in the cities of Okmulgee, Tulsa, Sand Springs, Beggs, Inola, and Terlton; located in northwestern Oklahoma.

Much of what is seen in the series was based on events from Harjo’s childhood, who is able to tell this story as closely as possible thanks to his origins and family roots. All the actors in the cast were selected at casting calls held in indigenous communities in the US, and only two of them had any previous experience of having worked in front of the cameras.

In 2021, “Reservation Dogs” was considered among the best TV productions released that year. (Hulu/FX)

- Advertisement -

The cast was made up of Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan Postoak D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear Smallhill, LaneFactor like Cheese and paulina alexis like Willie Jack. The creators are also listed as executive producers alongside Garrett Basch. Kathryn Dean is a producer. The second season of Reservation Dogs will be released very soon in Star+.

: