Researchers use AI to generate images based on brain activity

Researchers use AI to generate images based on brain activity

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Have you ever imagined something so vividly that you could see it with your own eyes? Thanks to technological advances and artificial intelligence, this is now possible. In a recent study published in December, researchers at Osaka University’s Graduate School of Biosciences were able to reconstruct high-resolution images from brain activity using the Stable Diffusion imaging model.

How does the Stable Diffusion model work?

Unlike previous studies, the researchers did not need to train or adjust the AI ​​models to create these images. Instead, they predicted a latent representation of the image from functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) signals and then processed the model by adding noise to it via Stable Diffusion. Finally, the researchers decoded the text representations of the fMRI signals within the superior visual cortex and used them as input to produce a final reconstructed image.

What makes this study unique?

Although some previous studies have produced high-resolution image reconstructions, this was only possible through generative model training and fitting. This had limitations because training complex models is challenging and there are not many examples in neuroscience to work with. Prior to this new study, no other investigator had attempted to use diffusion models for visual reconstruction. This study was a look at the internal process of Stable Diffusion, providing a quantitative interpretation of the model from a biological perspective.

What can we learn about the human brain through this study?

The researchers found a correlation between the levels of stimuli and noise in the brain. As the stimulus level increases, the noise level also increases, which in turn increases the image resolution. The study also shows the involvement of different neural networks in the brain and how they remove noise to reconstruct the image. The authors noted that the first layer tends to represent small-scale details in early visual areas, while the bottleneck layer corresponds to higher-order information in more ventral and semantic areas.

How to find memories of your old cars through the Google Photos search engine

What other applications could these technological advances have?

As generative AI continues to advance, researchers are exploring new ways to work with the human brain. In a January 2022 study, researchers at Radboud University in the Netherlands trained a generative AI network, a precursor to Stable Diffusion, using data from 1,050 unique faces and turning the brain imaging results into real images. The study found that the AI ​​was capable of unprecedented stimulus reconstruction.

You have the study in this PDF | Via Vice

