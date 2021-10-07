Researchers suggest using moderation methods in video games for social networks

A new paper by two professors at the University of Kansas addresses the issue of moderation of speech in online communities. According to Harrison Rosenthal, a journalism and communications doctoral candidate and Genelle Belmas associate in the communications department at the University of Kansas, networks could take a tip or two from video game creators.

And it is that the moderation of the speech is a subject of constant debate among the creators of successful communities. The idea is that people use your network, forum or application, but the problem comes when there are many and among them there are some willing to communicate hatred. Therefore, you have to moderate and set rules.

Unsubstantiated rules

Facebook has encountered many problems for this, at the time they eliminated the ability to show nudity on Facebook and Instagram. However, they later had problems with photographs of women breastfeeding their babies or with shocking journalistic images with nudity involved.

In the end they had to step back and allow female nipples in certain contexts, but there really is little transparency.

Reddit has community members.

The paper of these researchers proposes to empower the community instead of taking it away. For this they mention that online video games have been achieved with the same problem and that one of the solutions was to appoint important members of the community as “gamemaster”.

He was empowered to take people out of the game and talk to them about how they played and treated other players. It was empowered to make regulatory decisions, and that system in which sentinels or others who have the guilds or users who make decisions from the bottom up, works well and social networks could benefit from the same approach. Genelle belmas

In this way, it is the users themselves who choose their moderators and indirectly choose what content is valid and what is not, instead of relying on an algorithm that does not differentiate obscene content from a breastfeeding mother.

You can read the paper of both communicators in the Jurimetrics journal.