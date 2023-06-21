Researchers Shouldn’t Help Data Brokers Compromising Privacy

- Advertisement -

With data science and data analytics reshaping the operational mechanism of businesses worldwide, concerns have surfaced over user data privacy. As data brokers are exploiting the liberty to access information related to buying practices, location, and personal details of consumers, advancements in data science have put your privacy at stake.

Data brokers are increasingly indulging in malpractices, like using the cover of ‘scientific research’ to justify their intrusive practices.

- Advertisement -

Often, they sell details related to consumers’ locations without obtaining their consent. Companies like Cuebiq, Veraset, SafeGraph, and X-Mode have shown this disturbing trend.

This brings the role of researchers in siding with data brokers to the table. It’s imperative for lawmakers to take immediate action to protect the privacy rights of Americans, doing away with legal barriers that secure data brokers from investigations.

Data Brokers Continue To Misuse Scientific Research, Leading To Privacy Breaches

The recent case involving SafeGraph’s removal of family planning center data following public backlash for selling the location information on Planned Parenthood visitors raised concerns about the potential misuse of scientific research. It has been quite some time since data brokers are exploiting science as a shield to exploit consumers’ privacy.

Once we decided to take it down, we had hundreds of researchers complain.Auren Hoffman - Advertisement -

SafeGraph’s CEO, Auren Hoffman, attempted to misinterpret the situation by asserting that their data practices were essential for conducting valuable research on abortion access.

Companies like Cuebiq, Veraset, and X-Mode have also advocated the concept of “data for good” programs.

However, upon closer examination, he failed to provide any specific names of the complaining researchers. Unfortunately, this is just one example of the potential misuse of data.

- Advertisement -

These companies are working closely with academics and expanding their operations under the guise of assisting scientific research during the pandemic.

However, these companies have been caught being involved in privacy breaches. This includes offenses such as providing bulk location data to government officials without obtaining the consent of the users. Besides, they have been accused of purchasing location data from apps like Life360 without authorization.

The Role Of Researchers In Data Science Comes Under Question

The extensive misuse of location data by data brokers raises questions about the role of researchers involved in data analytics and data science. Thus, lawmakers need to take action to prevent scientific researchers from aiding data brokers with access to data.

Lawmakers need to take action at the earliest to address the violation of privacy rights, which requires dismantling the existing legal barriers that save data brokers from scrutiny.

Currently, many of the practices by data brokers lack the ‘opt-in’ consent from users. They believe that users have agreed to share their information with apps without being aware that it is subsequently sold to brokers. From brokers, the data passes on to governments and businesses.

It’s imperative to note that even when companies claim to keep the collected data anonymous, research finds that this still might compromise individual privacy. Individuals can be re-identified by merging the locations found by data brokers with other datasets like real-time Google Maps traffic estimates, census, and household surveys.

A comprehensive federal consumer data privacy legislation is the need of the hour to address these issues. The legislation also needs to enforce strict standards for data collection and use. Lawmakers must ensure that data handlers obtain specific and informed consent from users. Besides, the bill should include a private right of action allowing users to sue data brokers for violating their privacy rights.