Researchers propose smart parking system assisted by IoT

The growth of smart cities has brought with it one of the most significant problems for drivers: the lack of parking spaces. The expansion of the number of vehicles on the streets makes it increasingly difficult to find a place to park.

Despite the above, a recent study published in the International Journal of Grid and High Performance Computing (IJGHPC) has proposed an innovative solution using the Internet of Things (IoT).

Conventional parking monitoring systems use expensive sensors to determine the availability of parking spaces, making them difficult to implement on a large scale. However, the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) has enabled the use of embedded cameras to track parking space utilization at a much lower cost. To address the problem of specifying parking space positions before drivers can use such devices, researchers have proposed an IoT-Assisted Intelligent Parking System (IoT-AIPS) with a cloud platform as a backup.

The IoT-AIPS system, developed by researchers at China’s Qian’an College, uses machine learning to classify parking space topology based on stationary location, enabling accurate prediction of available parking spots. This solution not only reduces waiting time for drivers, but also improves the accuracy of vehicle position prediction, making it easier to find a parking space in a busy city.

The implementation of this new technology could revolutionize parking in smart cities. The proposed IoT-AIPS system could significantly reduce installation costs and help address the parking space shortage drivers face every day. By using machine learning to accurately predict available parking spots, the driving experience in smart cities could be made more convenient and stress-free.

With more research and development, the IoT-AIPS system has the potential to transform the way we park in smart cities, responding to the challenge of facing the growth of cities and their respective technological adaptation.