Researchers discover how robots can jump on soft ground

Robots can now jump on a wide range of terrain, thanks to recent research.

Through that study, it was found that existing latch mechanisms, which were thought to be “on” or “off” switches to release stored energy, can also be used to control the jumping performance of robots.

- Advertisement -

They discover how robots can take advantage of the compliance of soft substrates to jump

Sarah Bergbreiter, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, and her team used a mathematical model to demonstrate how the latch plays a crucial role in the system’s ability to adapt its jumping performance. After conducting tests, it was found that the latch can not only mediate energy production, but also mediate energy transfer between the robot and the environment it jumps from. The round latch, in particular, allows you to delay the jump and take advantage of the recoil of the substrate.

Bergbreiter’s team also tested the robot in a natural setting, specifically on a tree branch. The observation showed how the branch receded before the jumper took off, allowing the robot to recover some of the energy initially lost by the tree branch. Additionally, it was discovered that a sharp latch sometimes outperformed its rounded latch, allowing the robot to control power more efficiently.

Bergbreiter’s work is significant in that it enables us to build small, functional robots that can move in various environments. Jumping robots are traditionally studied on hard surfaces, but designing a robot that can work efficiently on soft substrates is a big step for robotics. Additionally, the discovery of natural layout space is useful to biologists seeking to understand how biological organisms, such as grasshoppers, can control their energy output by hopping across grass.

- Advertisement -

Bergbreiter and his team’s breakthrough means that it is now possible to design insect-sized controlled robots, which was previously nearly impossible because these launch in just milliseconds. Now, robots can jump one or three feet, or just jump constantly despite the wide variation in substrate.

Bergbreiter’s study, which has significant implications for robotics and biology, was published in the Journal of The Royal Society Interface. Already needed on robots, the latch can now be used to control previously uncontrollable outlets. It is an important step towards the creation of increasingly advanced and adaptable robots.