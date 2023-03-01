Researchers develop new method of detecting DDoS attacks with high precision

A DDoS attack (denial of service attack) is a type of cyber attack that involves a number of devices connected to the Internet, collectively referred to as a “botnet.” This group of connected devices is used to flood a target server or website with fake traffic, disrupting its operation and making it inaccessible to legitimate users.

Recently, researchers at the Institut Polytechnique de Paris, Telecom Paris (INFRES), have developed a new computational method that could detect DDoS attacks more effectively. This method is based on a short-term memory model (LSTM), a type of recurrent neural network (RNN) that can learn to detect long-term dependencies on sequences of events.

Artificial intelligence to combat DDoS attacks

Although many companies use firewalls, anti-malware software, or conventional intrusion detection systems to protect their servers, detecting DDoS attacks can be very challenging due to the machine learning and deep learning techniques used by attackers.

The method that the INFRES researchers proposed is based on two separate models that can be integrated into a single intrusion detection system. The first model is designed to determine if incoming network traffic is adversarial and block it if it is considered fraudulent. Otherwise, it is forwarded to the second model, which is responsible for identifying whether it constitutes a DDoS attack. Depending on the result of this analysis, a corresponding rule set and alert system is employed.

The DDoS detection tool proposed by this team of researchers has numerous advantages over other intrusion detection systems developed in the past. In particular, it is robust and can detect DDoS attacks with high levels of accuracy, is adaptable, and could also be tailored to meet the unique needs of specific companies or users. Additionally, it can be easily deployed by Internet Service Providers (ISPs), while protecting them against standard and adversarial DDoS attacks.

The results of the initial tests carried out by the researchers were very promising, as they showed that their system could also detect more sophisticated attacks designed specifically to fool machine learning algorithms. To further demonstrate the potential of their tool, the researchers also carried out a series of real-time tests. They found that the system met the requirements of detecting DDoS attacks in real time, extracting and analyzing network packets in a limited period of time and without causing substantial delays in network traffic.

This promising method presented by the research team could be integrated into existing security systems and help protect businesses and users from DDoS attacks. As cybercriminals are devising ever smarter ways to disrupt online services, access sensitive data, or brick Internet users’ devices, it is important that new tools and techniques continue to be developed to, ideally, stay one step ahead of the Internet. to these these threats.