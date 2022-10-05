Research warns of 75% growth in ransomware attacks on Linux system

Data from a recent report released by Trend Micro, a multinational cybersecurity company, reveals that ransomware groups have increasingly targeted servers running the Linux operating system. According to the numbers, in the 1st half of 2022 there was a 75% increase in threats aimed at this software. According to industry experts, this growth is attributed to the increase inloud computing that use Linux-based platforms. In parallel with this, the survey points to a 57% increase in the number of cyberattacks in the first six months of this year, highlighting the importance of investing in digital security.

Faced with these alarming data, Trend Micro reveals that more than 63 billion offensives against corporate users were blocked in the 1st half, against 40 billion in the same period of the previous one. In this sense, the government, industry and health segments were the most targeted by cybercriminals in different countries. In Europe, it is worth remembering the notorious case of a ransomware attack on the Ministry of Health's servers in December 2021, causing a general failure in the Conect SUS application. As the research points out, this attack format that consists of encrypting data demanding money for files to be released has been increasing in recent years.

The progressive increase is due to the high profit for hacker groups that joined this form of invasion. In this first semester, the highlight is Black Basta, a group that reached 50 organizations in just two months, corroborating the thesis that these cybercriminals are the “pirates” of the digital world. One of the main vectors of ransomware is exploiting vulnerabilities. Trend Micro’s Zero Day initiative published warnings on 944 vulnerabilities in the period, representing a 23% increase. The number of critical bug notices posted has grown by about 400%.