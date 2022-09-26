Research shows that 25% of Netflix users think about canceling the subscription due to prices

Gone are the days when the dominated the content streaming market without major competitors. The big media conglomerates realized that creating their own service could be more profitable than licensing their products. New players have arrived on the market and the consumer needs to be divided between several services to have access to the most commented content on the networks. With the variety of options, prices have become even more relevant.

And it is in terms of price that Netflix has been disappointing many of its customers. a recent search made by the Review.org website in the United States pointed out that 25% of subscribers to the red service plan to leave the platform in 2022. - Advertisement - The culprit pointed to this output is the price of subscriptions. In January of this year, Netflix’s basic single-screen plan increased by 11%. In the same period, the values ​​of the Standard and Premium options rose by 20% and 25%, respectively.

The platform argues that the amounts are to pay for original productions, but of the eight most popular streams in the US, Netflix has the highest average subscription cost. To be more accountable, many share their passwords. #oraclelayoffs: Wave of layoffs at Oracle hits US employees In recent years Netflix has lost millions of subscribers and lost to Disney Plus the position of platform with the most customers in the world. To try to stop the bleeding, the service should launch later this year. a version with ads and lower price. Do you have a subscription to Netflix? Thinking about canceling? Tell us in the comments below!