HomeTech NewsResearch shows that 25% of Android users are considering switching to iOS...

Research shows that 25% of Android users are considering switching to iOS 16 in the US

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Research shows that 25% of Android users are considering switching to iOS 16 in the US
1660739399 research shows that 25 of android users are considering switching.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The dispute between android it’s the iOS it is old. Both operating systems form a kind of duopoly in the mobile market and have won the preference of many users, who do not even think about switching sides in this polarization.

However, not everyone rules out changing teams in this story. A survey released by digital security company Beyond Identity found that 25% of Android users in the US are considering switching to iOS 16.

research-shows-that-25-of-Android-users-are-considering-switching.jpeg" width="660" height="395">

It is worth remembering here that iOS 16 was announced by Apple in early June and has not yet been officially released. As an answer, Google released Android 13 this weekwith more customization, security improvements, spatial audio, and more features.

The research also showed that 49% of all users considering switching systems consider iOS to be much safer than Android, and this is one of the main reasons for switching mobile platforms.

According to a market report released in April this year, iOS has been gaining ground over the past four years, although Android still has 69.74% global market share. In North America and Oceania, the iOS has 54%.

HP Envy Inspire 7920e Review: A gigantic all-in-one for your home office

When owners of high-end smartphones from apple and gives Samsung were asked about their perception of security, users of the iPhone 13 Pro Max had the probability of more than twice to say it was the safest device they have ever used.

And you, do you prefer Android or iOS? Tell us in the comments below!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Windows 11 22H2: Update should be released in September; check the news

The Windows 11 22H2 update is coming and sources are reporting that it will...
Microsoft

Xbox: Deals with Gold on consoles, accessories and games [Semana 16/08/22]

Tuesday is Xbox day here in our TechSmart promotions round and, as expected, it's...
Microsoft

Game over: Electronic Arts will close servers for 4 Xbox games in November

Electronic Arts is one of the most game companies in the world and today...
Microsoft

WhatsApp Now Lets You Revert Deleted Messages

Every now and then, you might send someone a WhatsApp message by mistake. ...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.