Research reveals advanced AIs don’t cooperate with humans

A new study from the MIT Lincoln Laboratory has revealed that people do not work well with advanced artificial intelligences, while their relationship is better with simple AIs.

The experiment was carried out with dozens of expert players of Hanabi, a card game that consists of communicating with your teammate. Also, you can’t see your hand of cards, but rather your partner’s, so cooperating is essential to winning.

AI against

The experts played alongside the advanced AI and simple automated AI, however they weren’t told which was which. The results with advanced AI would be expected to be superior, but this was not the case. In most cases the results were the same from an objective point of view and very different from the subjective point of view.

In other words, the experts won the same number of games with each AI, but felt much better with the “dumb” AI. This was the one that can only act in a predetermined way and does not “learn” from what happens, since they at least considered it “reliable”. Quite the opposite of “smart” AI, which sometimes even seemed to make counterproductive plays in order to win.

In this way, humans described the latter as “unpredictable” and “unreliable.” There could never be a direct collaboration with it and most gave up after several attempts. For researchers there are several related problems, and one of them is the inability of AI to communicate and our inability to understand it.

Communication problems

In fact, the AI ​​moves were correct, but they were so “smart” that the human could not understand what it was trying to do. In this way, they described her as “unreliable”, which is normal given that at first her movements seemed like bad plays.

The results have surprised the researchers who had already put two different AIs to collaborate and these gave the best results of the entire experiment. So AIs can work together, but not with humans. Which is a problem if you plan to apply artificial intelligences to more delicate tasks.

Let’s say you train a super smart AI guide assistant for a missile defense scenario. You are not handing it over to an apprentice; He is handing it over to his experts on their ships who have been doing this for 25 years. . So if there is a strong expert bias against you in gaming scenarios, it is likely to be reflected in real world operations. Hosea Siu, Researcher at the Control and Autonomous Systems Engineering Group.

You can get more information from the investigation following this link.