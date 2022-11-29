Research proposes creating solar panels from manufacturing waste

Solar energy is renowned as a non-polluting alternative for electricity generation. However, the manufacture of photovoltaic panels depends on a process that is not exactly ecological.

To overcome the environmental impact associated with the creation of new solar panels, research from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) proposes the recovery of waste materials generated during the manufacture of solar panels, to give them a new life cycle. useful life.

An alternative to manufacture solar panels more efficiently

Is proposal It arose from the initiative of NTNU researcher Martin Bellmann, taking into consideration how difficult it is to obtain the raw material needed to manufacture solar panels and that up to a third of the material is lost during the manufacturing process.

“It is possible to recover this material as part of the production process”says Bellman. “And maybe this will allow us to establish a new industry based on solar energy in Europe”, added.

Solar panel manufacturing begins with the mineral quartz, used to make hyperpure silicon. First, the silicon is melted in a crucible and a silicon crystal or ingot is extracted. It is then cut to form a square-sided block that is sawn into thin slices.

During the polishing process of the silicon ingots, which is carried out until obtaining 0.13-millimeter plates, a large amount of dust from this material is generated, as is the case with sawdust that appears as waste from the sawing process of the wood. “We lose 35 percent of the silicon in the form of black powder”says Bellmann.

This dust, called “the new black gold” by the researcher, is what he intends to exploit.

The dust is collected in a liquid slurry mixture, which also contains other polluting materials from the sawing process, such as oxygen, carbon, nickel, iron and aluminum. “Silicon contaminated by these metals is not good for the manufacture of solar panels”stresses Bellmann.

To materialize this proposal, Bellmann is working together with the partners of the Icarus project, the research program under which this initiative is framed, to find ways to decontaminate silicon dust and thus recycle it as raw material for new solar panels.

One aspect that makes what is proposed more interesting is that what is now considered waste can be used in other products, such as batteries for electric cars. Several partners of the Icarus project are dedicated to the search for different techniques to separate the silicon from the contaminated mixture.

“Today, we just throw away this dust”says Bellman. “What the Icarus project is doing, first and foremost, is looking for ways to get the dust back into the value chain and use it to make silicon crystals and solar panels.”he added.

The commitment of the project is for the energy autonomy of Europe. “The European solar panel sector was once bigger than it is now, but it has all moved to China”he asserted. “Today, we are highly dependent on raw materials from Asia, and silicon is no exception. We are planning to use the silicon powder to help reduce our dependence on China.”he also noted.