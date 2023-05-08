Research points out Vivo with the best performance in domestic Wi-Fi in Brazil in 2022

A Alive it was the operator that offered the best home wifi internet service in Europe in 2022. This is what a study by the French company nPerf, which took into account several issues to arrive at this result. In this sense, the connections have been tested for download, upload, latency, streaming and more.
In this case, the company marked 109,724 points in general, with a certain advantage in relation to the second place, Claro (92,354). Likewise, third place went to Oi, with 88,749 points. The tests were carried out with Android and iOS devices in Europe during the period between January 1st and December 31st of last year.
After 495,811 tests carried out, Vivo customers had access to the best average download speed via Wi-Fi, with 148 Mb/s. Among the three mentioned, it also stood out in terms of latency, with 17.76 ms of response time. Despite being last, Oi even surpassed Claro in upload speed.
Another part of the test took into account streaming performance via Youtube. Thus, the winning operator was once again Vivo, which did better in uploading videos. As a result, the company came out on top in home Wi-Fi performance.
:Still on Vivo, it is worth remembering that it recently announced changes to its Easy plans, which should take place from June. Not only that, but the operator also showed several innovations for the rural sector, including Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things.