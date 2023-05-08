Research points out Vivo with the best performance in domestic Wi-Fi in Brazil in 2022

A Alive it was the operator that offered the best home wifi internet service in Europe in 2022. This is what a study by the French company nPerf, which took into account several issues to arrive at this result. In this sense, the connections have been tested for download, upload, latency, streaming and more.

In this case, the company marked 109,724 points in general, with a certain advantage in relation to the second place, Claro (92,354). Likewise, third place went to Oi, with 88,749 points. The tests were carried out with Android and iOS devices in Europe during the period between January 1st and December 31st of last year.