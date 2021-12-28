Requirements to verify your Instagram account

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram has changed this year the requirements to verify an account on the social network and obtain the long-awaited blue tick that is shown in the profile. To request verification of an account, it is necessary to access the application and click on the three horizontal lines found in the upper right corner of the profile.

Instagram allows you to include links to other social networks to demonstrate relevance when requesting account verification

When accessing there, a menu of options is displayed and the following sequence will have to be followed: click on “Settings” / “Account” / “Request verification”.

Instagram will then request a series of personal data, as well as a photograph of an accrediting identity document and will also allow the inclusion of links that show that it is a relevant personality who is making the request. Thus, you can include links to other social profiles, the media, and so on.

In addition, there are a series of necessary requirements to be able to verify the Instagram account, which are the following:

-First, to verify your account, you must comply with the Terms of Use and Community Rules of Instagram. During the application process, which is available in the app, you must meet the following requirements:

-Your account must represent a real person, a registered company or an entity.

-Your account must be the only presence on the platform of the person or business represented. Featured entities such as pets or publishers can also be verified.

-Only one account can be verified per person or business, with exceptions in the case of accounts with versions in different languages.

-Your account must be public and must have a presentation, a profile photo and at least one publication.

-Your account must represent a well-known and frequently searched person, brand or entity.

Also, you should keep in mind that Instagram verifies accounts that appear in numerous news sources, but does not take into account promotional or paid content.

Once the request is made, Instagram undertakes to offer a response in less than 30 days, which will arrive in the form of a direct message through the user’s own Instagram chat.

.