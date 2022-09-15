Requirements of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for PC

- Advertisement -

Call of Duty: 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of the moment, and thanks to the launch of the beta we already know its minimum and recommended on PC. It is important to note that these requirements could change in the final version, Although even if that happens changes should be minimalat least in theory.

According to Activision Blizzard for the development of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 they have used a new graphics engine, but taking a look at the requirements we realize that these they are very similar to those of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019. The changes at the graphic level do not seem relevant compared to said delivery, something that in the end is totally understandable if we take into account that we are facing an intergenerational development, that is, before a game that will also reach PS4 and Xbox One.

And speaking of PS4 and Xbox One, Will this be the last installment to hit both platforms? It is a good question, and the truth is that everything seems to indicate yes, since Activision Blizzard itself made it clear that it does not plan to launch a new Call of Duty in 2023 within the main line of said franchise. Curiously, that is the date on which both consoles of the previous generation would pass “to a better life”.

With this clear, and without further ado, let’s see what equipment will we need to move Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PC.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 2022 Minimum Requirements

Operating system : Windows 10 64-bit.

: Windows 10 64-bit. Processor : Intel Core i5 3570 or FX 8350.

: Intel Core i5 3570 or FX 8350. Memory : 8GB of RAM.

: 8GB of RAM. Graphic card : GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470.

: GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470. Graphics memory: 3GB.

3GB. Internet connection: broadband.

broadband. Storage : 25GB.

: 25GB. Sound card: DirectX compatible.

We have an important error in the graphic equivalencies, since the Radeon RX 470 is more powerful than the GeForce GTX 960. The correct equivalence would be a Radeon R9 280. With this configuration we should be able to play in 1080p and low quality, or maybe medium-low quality.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 2022 Recommended Requirements

Operating system : Windows 10 64-bit.

: Windows 10 64-bit. Processor : Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X.

: Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X. Memory : 16GB of RAM.

: 16GB of RAM. Graphic card: GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580.

GeForce graphics memory : 6GB

: 6GB Internet connection: broadband.

broadband. Storage : 25GB.

: 25GB. Sound card: DirectX compatible.

Here we have an error of equivalences in the CPU, and not in the graph. The Ryzen 7 1800X has 8 cores and 16 threadswhile the Core i7-4770K adds 4 cores and 8 threads. The difference is clear, and the real equivalence of the second is the Ryzen 5 1500X.

The open beta for everyone (not counting the PlayStation exclusive) will take place from September 24 to 26.