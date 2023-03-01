Republicans see conflict in Biden push for critical minerals

The Twin Metals mine is only one project that has been criticized by environmentalists for the potential effects it may have on the surrounding ecosystem. Other projects for minerals the industry argues are necessary for the transition to a green economy have raised concerns about their effects on water quality, critically endangered species and conflicts with tribal and indigenous rights.

Location matters

Athan Manuel, director of Sierra Club’s lands protection program, said that some places warrant increased protections, such as the Boundary Waters and the watershed of Alaska’s Bristol Bay, where a gold and copper mine known as Pebble Mine was proposed and the EPA blocked it using a provision of the Clean Water Act.

“In some places, mining is not appropriate. In some places, it probably is more appropriate,” said Manuel. “Some places are just too important and too special to allow mining to happen. And those are just a couple, just a couple of examples. But it’s always on a case-by-case basis.”

[mb_related_posts1]

- Advertisement -

However, the cancellation of Twin Metals and the permitting process for other mining projects has drawn criticism from many Republicans who accuse the Biden administration of looking overseas for minerals. Both the House Natural Resources and Energy and Commerce committees held hearings examining the issue during the first weeks of Congress, offering fixes that largely focus on changes to the federal permitting process.

The International Energy Agency estimates that additional investments are needed in the short term to meet net-zero carbon emission goals for transportation. While projected mineral supply is currently in line with demand for electric vehicles, the supply of some minerals, such as lithium, may need to grow by up to one-third by the end of the decade in order to satisfy global climate pledges.