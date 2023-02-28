Republicans argue Biden student debt program is ‘major question’

“If they get the ruling from the Supreme Court that they’re looking for on these constitutional questions, that’s going to bind the hands not only President Biden, but all future presidents, which will certainly include a Republican president at some point in the future,” Schwinn said.

Some Republican lawmakers such as Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., one of the signatories on the brief and a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, are fine with that prospect.

“There’s no way that a president, any president, can just unilaterally cancel student debt, which is an appropriation without an act of Congress,” Kennedy said in an interview. “President Biden seems intent on doing that anyway.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., another signatory on the Senate brief, said he hopes the justices use the case to further restrict executive agencies.

“You have no idea where the court is going to go with it next, but I think they ought to say, ‘Congress cannot delegate this kind of authority to agencies,’” Hawley said in an interview.