Republicans and Democrats unite over defense competition

Not even the military-industrial sector can overcome antitrust zeal. Since she took over the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Lina Khan has ratcheted up competition enforcement in ways that were historically at odds with Republican members of the regulatory agency. Her latest victory, winning a majority to block US defense giant Lockheed Martin’s $4.4 billion deal with rocket maker Aerojet Rocketdyne, has convinced even Republicans to take on an industry used to getting away with hers.

Khan, who was appointed by US President Joe Biden in June, has made clear her opposition to concentration in industries such as oil and gas, but defense deals were less clear. Having a strong industry has national security benefits, and the US Department of Defense is often a big customer of US companies. So historically mergers have been allowed. In 2018, Northrop Grumman won approval for its rocket acquisition Orbital ATK, despite agency misgivings about potential harm to competition, because the FTC saw “benefits” for the Department of Defense.

In the abstract, there are reasons why the Lockheed deal should give watchdogs pause. Aerojet is the last major independent US supplier of solid rocket motors, and a Lockheed acquisition would give it control of a key supplier to its competitors. Still, Lockheed boss James Taiclet has warned that blocking its acquisition could offer an advantage to China, which has overtaken the United States in developing so-called hypersonic weapons, a key area for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Republicans, who controlled the agency in 2018, continue to play a key role today. The Commission has four members, divided evenly between Democrats and Republicans. And on Tuesday, the FTC announced it would sue to block the Lockheed acquisition, saying it would hurt rival defense contractors that rely on Aerojet products. The vote was unanimous and comes shortly after commissioners agreed to sue to block US chip giant Nvidia’s $40 billion takeover of Arm.

It’s a turnaround from the agency’s historic deference to the defense industry and a major win for Khan. Republicans not only agree to crack down, but this is an industry that is often an antitrust gray area. By creating a stable consensus on mergers, the FTC’s enforcement area with the most immediate impact on market concentration, Khan single-handedly dashes the hopes of others trying to sneak deals.