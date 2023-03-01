Republican Florida Lawmaker Wants To Cancel The Democratic Party—Literally—Over Past Support For Slavery

Republican Florida state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia proposed a bill Tuesday that would decertify political parties that previously advocated for slavery in their party platforms, which includes the Democratic party.

The “Ultimate Cancel Act” would require the Division of Elections to cancel the filings of political parties whose platforms have supported slavery in the past and would notify voters registered to such parties that they are now unaffiliated voters and may choose to join an active party. Ingoglia referenced left-wing attempts to “cancel” people and institutions for past actions and said the Democratic Party itself was also worthy of cancelation in a statement shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“For years now, leftist activists have been trying to ‘cancel’ people and companies for things they have said or done in the past,” he said. “This includes the removal of statues and memorials, and the renaming of buildings. Using this standard, it would be hypocritical not to cancel the Democrat Party itself for the same reason.”

“Some people want to have ‘uncomfortable conversations’ about certain subjects. Let’s have those conversations,” Ingoglia said.

The Democratic Party opposed efforts to ban or restrict slavery in its platform in 1840, 1844, 1856 and 1860, a fact that Ingoglia noted.

Political parties found to have supported slavery in the past could re-register with the state after substantially changing their name and at least six months before any election the party wishes to nominate candidates in.

The Democratic National Committee did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

