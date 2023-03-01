5G News
Republican Florida Lawmaker Wants To Cancel The Democratic Party—Literally—Over Past Support For Slavery

By Abraham
Republican Florida state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia proposed a bill Tuesday that would decertify political parties that previously advocated for slavery in their party platforms, which includes the Democratic party.

The “Ultimate Cancel Act” would require the Division of Elections to cancel the filings of political parties whose platforms have supported slavery in the past and would notify voters registered to such parties that they are now unaffiliated voters and may choose to join an active party. Ingoglia referenced left-wing attempts to “cancel” people and institutions for past actions and said the Democratic Party itself was also worthy of cancelation in a statement shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden stand on stage after he accepted the Democratic Party nomination for US president during the last day of the Democratic National Convention, being held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware on August 20, 2020. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden stand on stage after he accepted the Democratic Party nomination for US president during the last day of the Democratic National Convention, being held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware on August 20, 2020. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

“For years now, leftist activists have been trying to ‘cancel’ people and companies for things they have said or done in the past,” he said. “This includes the removal of statues and memorials, and the renaming of buildings. Using this standard, it would be hypocritical not to cancel the Democrat Party itself for the same reason.”

“Some people want to have ‘uncomfortable conversations’ about certain subjects. Let’s have those conversations,” Ingoglia said.

The Democratic Party opposed efforts to ban or restrict slavery in its platform in 1840, 1844, 1856 and 1860, a fact that Ingoglia noted.

Political parties found to have supported slavery in the past could re-register with the state after substantially changing their name and at least six months before any election the party wishes to nominate candidates in.

The Democratic National Committee did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact [email protected]

