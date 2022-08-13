Report: Youtube is to prepare a portal for streaming providers

YouTube is said to be working on a marketplace for streaming services, s the Wall Street Journal, citing insiders.

The video offshoot of the Google empire has been working on a special streaming offer for more than a year. It should be designed in such a way that other can provide their content. According to the Wall Street Journal, talks are underway with the content providers. The offer could start in the fall.

The article in the Wall Street Journal mentions all sorts of names, but only sorts their attempts to connect with other providers and thus open up new circles.

Providers are looking for subscribers in a saturated market

YouTube with its app and allegedly with up to two billion registered users per month is seen as a huge opportunity: content providers could display trailers on YouTube and thus gain new subscribers. This could come in handy for the streaming providers, because they are increasingly running into market saturation with their offers – at least in the traditional customer base. But slipping into YouTube could also have disadvantages: after all, you also give up some control over user data.

YouTube is already appearing as a streaming for classic media offerings, but only in the USA as a competitor to conventional cable providers: YouTube TV costs subscribers around 65 US dollars; A maximum of three members of the household can access more than 85 TV channels at the same time – not only the live program is included, but also functions for recording, fast forwarding and rewinding.

(ps)

