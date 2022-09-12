Report: TSMC despite reduced orders from probably the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers

Although big-name customers like AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm and MediaTek are ordering fewer chips, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer is able to outperform Samsung and Intel.

Taiwan-based chip maker TSMC is facing reduced from four of its customers due to slowing global demand for electronic products and the recent US export restrictions. According to a report by the US Bank JPMorgan Chase AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm and MediaTek have reduced the number of chips ordered from TSMC.

Just a few days ago, the USA restricted the export of highly developed chips for AI calculations, image and speech processing through new export rules and thus practically stopped the export of AMD and Nvidia’s professional GPUs to China and Russia. Since China is a big buyer of Nvidia, the GPU market leader now needs fewer chips for the time being.

This has prompted TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) to shut down four of its lithography systems for extreme ultraviolet exposure (EUV), reports the Taiwanese Economic Daily News. This would reduce monthly production by 15,000 units. However, according to JPMorgan’s assessment, the associated slowdown in growth is only short-term. TSMC would continue to grow above average over the next few years.

TSMC: No comment, capacity still tight

TSMC declined to confirm the report. However, the company explained to the Central News Agency in Taiwan that production capacities will continue to be tight in the course of this year. The company expects growth of around 35 percent in 2022 and growth is also forecast for the following year. TSMC is assuming average annual growth of 15 to 20 percent over the next few years.

Just yesterday, TSMC reported sales of the equivalent of $7.07 billion for August. That is 16.8 percent more than in July and even 58.7 percent more than in the same month last year. In the first eight months of this year, the contract manufacturer earned 43.5 percent more than in the same period of 2021.

TSMC overtakes Samsung and Intel

This growth and the simultaneously collapsing memory market will propel TSMC to the top of the semiconductor manufacturers, the market observers predict IC Insights. According to this, the chip market will grow by only 7 percent worldwide in 2022, as memory chip manufacturers are struggling with falling sales figures. This applies above all to market leader Samsung.

While TSMC continues to grow in the current third quarter as the third largest semiconductor manufacturer behind Samsung and Intel, Samsung’s sales figures are expected to decline by 19 percent and Intel to grow by just one percent in the same period. In doing so, TSMC would overtake both and become the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer.