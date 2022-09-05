Report: New AirPods Pro are coming this week

Apple hasn’t updated its ANC buds in almost three years. This is finally changing – and long-awaited functions are .

- Advertisement -

Apple will also be updating one of its most popular peripherals this week. This is the assumption of a well-known journalist who has good sources in Cupertino. According to Mark Gurman’s Bloomberg newsletter, Apple is said to be overhauling its Pro ANC earbuds for the first time in almost three years. They are set to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 on Wednesday.

New functions, new design?

- Advertisement -

The AirPods Pro came out in October 2019 and added an Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) option to the regular AirPods. They have since become the most popular earbuds out there, although the street price is still a whopping 200 euros (starting at €198). There has been speculation about the new AirPods Pro for many months, most recently there have been s about the new Bluetooth version used by Apple.

Gurman now assumes that the announcement will be made this week, but has not given a delivery date yet. So it’s possible that Apple will take a few more weeks. Information on prices – the devices could even be more expensive – is not yet available. The possible audio codecs also promise better performance with less bandwidth required, which would mean less susceptibility to interference. It remains to be seen whether lossless audio will also come. A new design is also planned, although it will probably not differ greatly from the previous one. It is also possible that the new AirPods Pro will have fitness tracking functions.

New charging case with “Where is?”

Apple has also allegedly redesigned the included charging case for the AirPods Pro 2. It appeared last fresh CAD render images on Twitter and should come with improved support for Apple’s “Where is?” network, which also works when the AirPods are not in the case.

- Advertisement -

Holes in the case are intended to let through signals for locating the plugs in the case. There is even said to be an integrated microphone that could be used for the “live monitoring” function. The case should also integrate an attachment option for lanyards. Another interesting question is whether the AirPods Pro 2 are better suited for sports applications – Apple is competing in-house with the Beats Fit Pro.

Recommended Editorial Content With your consent, an external price comparison (voonze price comparison) will be loaded here.

Always load price comparisons

Load price comparison now I consent to external content being displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms (voonze price comparison). Read more about our privacy policy. Apple Watch can recognize heart failure thanks to ECG and AI



(bsc)

