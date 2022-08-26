Report: Meta plans customer service department for Facebook

Users should be able to get personal answers when posts are deleted or accounts are blocked, ’s supervisory board demands.

After 18 years, Facebook is to get a service . Facebook parent Meta Platforms is responding to criticism from its users who want personal answers and to recommendations from the Oversight Board, Facebook’s supervisory body. Bloomberg reports. Accordingly, customer service is intended to help users in particular if Facebook posts have been deleted or accounts have been blocked.

Facebook is often moderated automatically and decisions about deleting individual posts are usually made by artificial intelligence. Protests against such measures largely go unheeded on Facebook because, in the truest sense of the word, nobody cares about them – only computers.

No customer service details yet

The Bloomberg report quotes Brent Harris, Meta’s vice president of governance: “How do we provide support and customer service, and how do we respond to people who want to know why their content or their accounts were removed?” Harris confirms that Meta invests a lot of time in improving customer service. However, he gave no details on how the interaction with users will look like.

The only thing that is clear so far is that the development of Facebook’s customer service department is still in an early phase. It will therefore be some time before Meta offers personal support. Finally, Meta counts over three billion users across all applications with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. As a result, the group increasingly relies on artificial intelligence to moderate its social networks, which in some cases erroneously deletes posts and does not adequately justify these decisions.

So far, users have had few opportunities to take action against Facebook’s measures. This also applies to hacked accounts. While Facebook has a help section where problems can be reported, it is cluttered and difficult for many users to navigate. In addition, the official way is often not very effective.

An official customer service with a personal approach would therefore be a welcome solution for frustrated Facebook users. However, Meta has not yet explained how such a customer service department will work and how it will be reached.

