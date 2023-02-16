5G News
REPORT: Connecticut's Free Public Transit Flooded By Homeless People

REPORT: Connecticut's Free Public Transit Flooded By Homeless People

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
A program providing free public transit in Connecticut towns has come under fire due to homeless people causing disruptions on the bus.

Homeless people have reportedly entered the buses under the influence of alcohol and gotten into physical fights, according to a Connecticut Examiner report. Homeless people have also stayed on the bus for hours, occupied multiple seats, and have allegedly attempted to assault bus drivers. (RELATED: San Francisco’s Homeless Population Is Surging — And Getting More Violent)

Gov. Ned Lamont suspended all fares on public buses in April 2022 to give families financial help during a period of heavy inflation, according to the report. Although lawmakers in Stamford, New Haven, and Hartford are attempting to make the program permanent, there are some locals that have reservations due to the proliferation of homeless people on the buses.

“The department has been made aware that a fair number of homeless individuals are using the bus lines, particularly moving between Hartford and New Britain,” Aaron Turner, director of government affairs and communications for Connecticut’s state Department of Housing, said, according to the outlet. “As a result, the service providers across the state have increased their outreach efforts at bus stations and in other public areas.”

Homelessness on public transportation is a growing issue, according to a UCLA study. During the pandemic, there was a 49.6% increase in the amount of homeless riders on public transit. Public Transportation agencies in the U.S. claimed a 62.3% increase in the amount of homeless riders when offering free fares.

