Report bugs by shaking your phone: the new Instagram feature

The last few months have been very interesting in terms of the news that the different social media platforms bring. Instagram is one of the most active, there are collaborative posts, tests to add moderators in the transmissions and new options for Reels. Now, the platform brings a couple of new features and although they are a bit late with them, it is most useful. It is about the possibility of reporting failures on Instagram by shaking the mobile.

The new options were announced by the Director of Instagram, Adam mosseri through your Twitter account.

Covering ✌️ this week:

– Carousel Deletion (finally!)

– Rage Shake Did you know about these 💎s? Any other features you’d like me to cover? Let me know 👇 pic.twitter.com/Yx0q4UGFfb – Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 17, 2021

The new options that Instagram incorporates are utilities that will undoubtedly enhance the experience of users. First of all, we have the ability to report failures by shaking the mobile, a popular option on Snapchat, but one that takes time on other platforms as well. Google Maps incorporates this alternative since 2012, while Facebook brought it in 2019. Now, when you shake your team on Instagram, the menu will be displayed to make reports if you are experiencing failures.

In addition to reporting failures by shaking the mobile, Instagram brings the possibility of deleting individual photos from a carousel. Previously, if you uploaded a content carousel with photos and videos, you had to delete the entire post if you didn’t like one of the items. Now, the app has an icon to delete in each of the photos and videos on the carousel so you can specifically remove the one you don’t want.

It should be noted that reporting failures by shaking the mobile on Instagram is available for iOS and Android, only in the United States. For its part, the ability to delete specific photos from the carousel will land first on iOS.